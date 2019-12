Those of us who might have thought the pollution of our oceans with minute pieces of plastic is such a remote problem that it has nothing to do with us, may be shocked to read this story in the Guardian The paper reports that microplastic pollution is raining down on city dwellers, with research revealing that London has the highest levels yet recorded.They add that only four cities have been assessed to date but all had microplastic pollution in the air. Scientists believe every city will be contaminated, as sources of microplastic such as clothing and packaging are found everywhere.Recent research shows the whole planet appears to be contaminated with microplastic pollution. Scientists have found the particles everywhere they look, from Arctic snow and mountain soils, to many rivers and the deepest oceans. Other work indicates particles can be blown across the world.Worryingly, the health impacts of breathing or consuming the tiny plastic particles are unknown, and experts say urgent research is needed to assess the risks:In some Chinese and Japanese Cities, people wear masks to protect themselves from pollution when out in the city. I can see this becoming more commonplace across Europe as the impact of this pollution is felt.