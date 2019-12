Over at the Times, the paper reports that NHS chiefs have held a closed meeting with giant technology and pharmaceutical companies to consider how billions of pounds could be made from a central database of patient records.Local NHS IT officers have criticised the service’s leaders for discussing it “behind closed doors”, saying that a lack of transparency could erode public trust. The NHS denies acting secretively:The sharing of data in this way is one benefit that many US drug companies hope to derive from any trade deal after Brexit. However, for now the issue appears to be about transparency. It is vital that the public realise who has access to their data and the purposes for its use.