The scale of the climate crisis has just increased massively, with news that the destruction of the world’s largest tropical rainforest in November more than doubled the same period last year.According to the Guardian , preliminary government data has revealed that deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon jumped to the highest level for the month of November since record-keeping began in 2015. The country’s space research agency INPE found that 563 square kilometres of the world’s largest tropical rainforest were destroyed in November, which is more than double the area in the same month last year.The paper says that would bring total deforestation for the period from January to November to 8,934 square kilometres, 83% more than in the same period in 2018 and an area almost the size of Puerto Rico:Reducing emissions is one thing, but if we keep destroying the earth's ability to absorb CO2 then we are fighting a losing battle.