The Independent reports that senior Conservative MPs have dismissed concerns over US food practices such as chlorinating chicken and allowing a certain amount of fly eggs in drinks as “tired old lefty rhetoric” as the government looks to tear away from the hygiene standards expected by the EU to broker a trade deal across the Atlantic.They say that former trade secretary Liam Fox and former party leader Iain Duncan Smith took turns to jibe at Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn after he decried US government regulations on acceptable levels of maggots in orange juice:Of course it is not just Corbyn who has raised concerns about the lowering of food standards if we do a trade deal with the United States. The general public are also wary of such a development. Until Johnson secured a majority in the House of Commons for his Brexit deal, he and the Tory Party had been careful to offer reassurance on this point. Now they are preparing the ground for a U-turn.What commitment will be abandoned next in the quest to appease Donald Trump? My money is on access being granted to US companies to both take over some health services and to harvest our medical data.