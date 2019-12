The Guardian reports on claims by Britain First that more than 5,000 supporters of the far-right extremist group have joined the Conservative party in recent weeks, attracted by what they describe as Boris Johnson’s negative attitude towards Islam.The organisation, whose leaders were jailed last year for hate crimes against Muslims, say that about two-thirds of the 7,500 signed-up members of the openly anti-Islam Britain First have joined the Tories since the general election, believing the prime minister’s approach towards “radical Islam” had encouraged the majority of its membership to take the leap:Of course we only have the word of the Britain First leaders that such infiltration has taken place on this scale, but it would be naïve to think that some crossover in membership has not happened.The really worrying part of this story, though, is that a mainstream political party, who also happen to be the government of our country, and our Prime Minister are now considered to be acceptable bedfellows for those who might consider the anti-Islamist party, Britain First, to be their natural home.