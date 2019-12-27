Friday, December 27, 2019
Boris Johnson and another bridge
What is it about Boris Johnson and bridges? His obsession with white elephant projects is starting to get out of hand. His support for an airport in the middle of the River Thames (also known as Boris Island) is one example - a project that was never going to fly.
Johnson's privatised garden bridge across the Thames was described as an 'absurd vanity project for our age' and cost taxpayers £43 million before it was finally abandoned. While we should be grateful that the 22 mile bridge he proposed across the English Channel did not get past a few headlines.
Now, the latest Johnson white elephant idea is a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Just how far this will get of course depends on a number of factors, but do I detect the hand of Donald Trump in this?
Trump famously demanded that Mexico pay for a wall between their country and the USA, and got two fingers in response. Now, it seems that Johnson wants the EU to pay for his bridge. Perhaps he has forgotten that he has just told the EU to get out of the UK.
The man is completely shameless.
