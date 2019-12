Over at the Independent , Michael Heseltine injects a dose of reality by saying out loud what we have all been thinking since Thursday's Tory landslide victory. His view is that the battle for UK membership of the European Union is lost and the question will not be reopened for 20 years:As much as this sounds like commonsense, the danger is that Boris Johnson will heed the calls from both within and without his party to break ties with the EU completely and try to get trade deals elsewhere. That will not be possible if he accepts the EU's terms for free trade going forward.Donald Trump has said that a “far bigger and more lucrative” deal is on offer from the US if the UK breaks free of EU standards, and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has warned that Leavers will “reapply pressure” on the PM if he moves towards a “soft” outcome.The battle now must be avoid jumping into that particular chasm, which will plunge us into economic chaos and depression for possibly the next ten years.