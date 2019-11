A Labour MP has claimed that Boris Johnson knew of Vote Leave’s overspend during the 2016 EU referendum, but appears to have failed to tell the authorities even though the payment was subsequently ruled to be illegal.The Guardian reports says that Ian Lucas has revealed that he has seen correspondence obtained during the parliamentary inquiry into disinformation and democracy which showed that Johnson’s most senior aide, Dominic Cummings, told the Electoral Commission that the prime minister, and his cabinet colleague Michael Gove, knew of the overspend by the pro-Brexit organisation.The Electoral Commission last year judged that Vote Leave had broken electoral law by overspending during the EU referendum, after the campaign funnelled £675,000 through another pro-Brexit group, BeLeave, to avoid spending limits:Gavin Millar QC of Matrix Chambers is absolutely right when he says that:Surely it is time Johnson and Gove are scrutinised in detail as to what they knew and when.