The Tories have never been a great fan of human rights, so it is no surprise to read in the Independent that they are being accused of attempting to water down the Human Rights Act after announcing vague plans to "update" the legislation in their election manifesto.The paper says that the 59-page blueprint, launched by Boris Johnson on Sunday, contains a promise to "update the Human Rights Act and administrative law to ensure that there is a proper balance between the rights of individuals, our vital national security and effective government:It is not just this issue that has irked Tories in the past. Their commitment to, and understanding of human rights legislation has always been suspect, and there is no doubt in my mind that if we were to get a majority Tory Government on 13th December, there will be attempts to change the balance of rights in favour of the state.