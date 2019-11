The chief rabbi has delivered the strongest attack yet on anti-Semitism within the Labour party, when he accused Jeremy Corbyn of allowing a “poison sanctioned from the top” to take root in the party, saying Jews are justifiably anxious about the prospect of the party forming the next government.The Guardian reports that Ephraim Mirvis, the spiritual leader of the UK’s 62 orthodox synagogues, made a rare intervention in politics to argue that the “soul of the nation is at stake” as the country goes to the polls in just over two weeks’ time:This is an ongoing scandal that Labour seems to be incapable of dealing with. Just how damaging it is to the party will be seen on 12th December.