Hot on the heels of research by the Resolution Foundation , who compared manifestos and found that Liberal Democrats policies would mean 600,000 fewer children in poverty (see diagram below), we now have the Institute for Fiscal Studies hitting out at the spending plans of both Labour and the Tories.As the Guardian reports the Institute for Fiscal Studies believes that neither of the two major party's election manifesto “is a properly credible prospectus”:As ever with these manifestos, people take from them what they wish. It is always useful to have this sort of analysis however.