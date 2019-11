Those arguing that Labour's commitment to hold a people's vote on a deal that they have negotiated with the EU puts them in the remain camp, may wish to reflect on the precise position the party's leader is taking.As the Guardian reports , Jeremy Corbyn plans to take a “neutral stance” in a future Brexit referendum. That is in no way a 'remain position':This leaves us with the possible scenario that Corbyn will manage to negotiate a deal that has eluded many others for over three years, crossing several EU red lines in the process, and then stand back while people vote to leave the EU. If anything that is a quasi-Brexit position.So the Tories will take us out on disastrous terms while Labour will indulge in fantasy politics at the country's expense. The only way to vote across the UK to stay in the EU is for the Liberal Democrats.