Friday, November 29, 2019
Is veganism damaging our environment?
To be frank, I have heard so many lectures on what is and is not damaging to our environment, that nowadays I tend to switch off. I try to do my bit, choosing environmentally-friendly products when I can and recycling as much of my waste as is possible, but I know it is not enough. I just have to do what I can.
One of the more common lectures is that the over-production of meat is especially bad and maybe driving climate change. I was amused therefore to read this article in the Times, where agricultural experts from Edinburgh University and Scotland’s Rural College are arguing that the spread of veganism will not solve climate problems linked to the farming sector and could even harm the environment.
They believe that if the planet went meat-free, it would lose the biodiversity essential to sustaining a healthy ecosystem. They add that veganism would not improve land use and millions of farmers who depended on their livestock would suffer:
Geoff Simm, director of the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security at the university, said: “Animals are eating by-products and grazing grassland, so if everyone went vegan those natural resources would essentially be wasted.”
Who is right? I really don't know. However, I am a confirmed meat eater - though I only eat beef, lamb and pork on an infrequent basis - so in my case the whole argument is rather academic.
