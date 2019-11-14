Thursday, November 14, 2019
Flooding and climate change
For those of us who like to preserve our heritage, the recent flooding in Venice is both unsettling and ominous. As the Guardian reports flood levels in the lagoon city have reached the second-highest level since records began in 1923 as a result of the acqua alta, which hit 1.87 metres (74in) late on Tuesday night amid heavy rain, just short of the record 1.94 metres measured in 1966.
Most of the water had receded by the afternoon, but residents are bracing themselves for more to come as forecasts predicted high tides of 1.20 metres late on Wednesday night and 1.30 metres on Thursday morning. More than 85% of Venice was flooded, authorities said, including the historic St Mark’s basilica.
The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, says that this flooding is the result of climate change and in my view he is undoubtedly correct. Nor is Venice the only place to suffer. The Guardian also reports on flooding in South Yorkshire, whilst adverse weather conditions appear to have become a regular feature of our news.
This is not yet the apocalypse, as someone claimed to me this week, but it is a clear sign that climate change is accelerating and that things can only get worse. If we don't take drastic action to stop those man-made elements that are causing these changes, then adverse weather such as that being experienced this week will continue to dominate our news, until they become commonplace.
Yes ,change is coming ,floods will increase and we must do whatever we can to negate the worst excesses of climate change.Post a Comment
IN THE MEANTIME THE GOVNT SHOULD GO TO THE EU AND ASK FOR FUNDING FROM THE SOLIDARITY CHEST TO HELP THE FLOOD VICTIMS
People are claiming it is our money,therefore we should ask for help from this (insurance) fund. Our money held back to help us in time of need..
