Friday, November 01, 2019
Does Trump want Corbyn to win?
Sometimes, a politician is so insensible to public opinion that they take a course of action that proves disastrous to their cause. Yesterday, two politicians fell foul to that malaise when Donald Trump, unaware of how much he despised by the British electorate, phoned into Nigel Farage's radio programme.
Now Farage normally has his finger on the pulse, but on this occasion he appears to have been blinded by the glare of his friendship with the US President. Whatever the reasons, I suspect that the outcome of this interview will prove to be the opposite to that intended by the two men.
The Guardian reports that in the phone conversation, Donald Trump called on Boris Johnson to team up with Nigel Farage to form an “unstoppable force” and claimed Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad for your country”. The US president also said Johnson’s Brexit deal could prevent the UK from agreeing a trade deal with the US.
It is possible that Trump's condemnation of Corbyn might be worth an additional five points on the Labour Leader's approval ratings. Is the US President putting pressure on the Prime Minister by deliberately bigging up Labour? Does he actually want Corbyn to win?
Farage and luvy duvy mate Trump 'scheming' together with Trump's child apprentice Johnson at his feet manipulating the UK GE for their own ends. Yes it could help Corbyn. I also hope it helps us.Post a Comment
