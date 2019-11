The BBC carries the startling claim by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, that the Conservatives offered his candidates jobs and peerages to try to get them to stand down.Farage also says his candidates received "thousands of phone calls and emails" trying to get them to withdraw ahead of next month's election. The Tories deny offering Brexit Party candidates jobs or peerages:I suppose we will never know the truth, but even the fact that this claim is a credible one is bad enough, as is any attempt to use inducements to manipulate the political process.The truth of course is that the Tory Party have moved so far to the right that in many cases they are indistinguishable from the Brexit Party. Now, if only we had an electoral system that allowed them to co-exist without undermining the other's support.