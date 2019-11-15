Friday, November 15, 2019
Did desperate Tories try to buy off Farage's party?
The BBC carries the startling claim by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, that the Conservatives offered his candidates jobs and peerages to try to get them to stand down.
Farage also says his candidates received "thousands of phone calls and emails" trying to get them to withdraw ahead of next month's election. The Tories deny offering Brexit Party candidates jobs or peerages:
In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Farage said that he, along with eight "senior figures" in his party, had been offered peerages to stand down.
He said the offer had been made by people "deep inside Number 10 Downing Street" - although he did not think Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved.
"As you can imagine, I said I do not want, and I will never have, anything to do with this kind of behaviour," he said.
A Tory source has told the BBC the Brexit Party candidate in Peterborough was offered an unpaid role in education in the hope it would convince him to stand aside.
Mike Greene is standing for the party in the Cambridgeshire constituency, which Labour held narrowly at a by-election in June.
It is understood friends of Mr Greene had indicated that the role could be enough of an inducement. Mr Greene's team confirmed the offer of a role had been made to him, but said their candidate would definitely be running.
Mr Farage also later said his candidates had been "subjected to thousands of phone calls, and emails and threats all over the country" to get them to stand aside.
He said candidates had been offered jobs "in the negotiating team, jobs in government departments and hints at peerages too".
I suppose we will never know the truth, but even the fact that this claim is a credible one is bad enough, as is any attempt to use inducements to manipulate the political process.
The truth of course is that the Tory Party have moved so far to the right that in many cases they are indistinguishable from the Brexit Party. Now, if only we had an electoral system that allowed them to co-exist without undermining the other's support.
I suppose we will never know the truth, but even the fact that this claim is a credible one is bad enough, as is any attempt to use inducements to manipulate the political process.
The truth of course is that the Tory Party have moved so far to the right that in many cases they are indistinguishable from the Brexit Party. Now, if only we had an electoral system that allowed them to co-exist without undermining the other's support.
