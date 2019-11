The Guardian reports that Nigel Farage’s Brexit party is being investigated for allegedly failing to answer requests for data it holds on some voters. They say that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is looking into complaints that the party did not hand over information through the subject access request system:Irrespective of the volume of the requests, all political parties should be geared up to respond to these requests expeditiously. The fact that the Brexit Party does not appear to be able to respond in good time does not engender much confidence in their data management.