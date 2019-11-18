Monday, November 18, 2019
Anti-Semitism hits election again
There are two Anti-Semitism rows dominating the media this morning. In one case the party concerned has taken swift action and suspended the accused individual, in the other no action has been taken because apparently, no complaint has been received.
As the BBC report, Plaid Cymru has suspended a party member included in its party election broadcast over allegations of anti-Semitism. The party said it will conduct an investigation into historical social media comments made by Sahar Al-Faifi.
Meanwhile, Mail-online report that a Labour Election candidate organised and ran a secret Facebook group which advises party members, including alleged Holocaust deniers, how to beat charges of antisemitism.
They say that Maria Carroll, a Jeremy Corbyn ally who is standing in the marginal seat of Camarthen East in Wales, co-founded and administered the site which instructed Labour Party members accused of antisemitism on how to avoid expulsion.
Among those who joined the group are members who cast doubt on the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis and others who repeated the anti-Semitic trope that there is an international ‘Jewish conspiracy’ controlling politics, the economy and the media.
Despite the fact that Carroll says she had not seen the social media posts, the paper says that it has established that Carroll personally advised alleged Holocaust deniers. They claim that working with campaign group Labour Against Antisemitism and Gnasherjew, a group of investigators who left Labour over its antisemitism they have seen hundreds of posts, and a list of more than 400 members. It includes councillors, candidates and party officials.
Labour's failure to act against this site or to investigate their candidate and their apparent indifference to these latest allegations will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of campaigners such as Dame Margaret Hodge who have been opposing anti-Semitism in the party for some time.
It will also reinforce the perception amongst thousands of Jewish voters that they can no longer support Labour candidates.
