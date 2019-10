Procurement is the UK government’s largest expenditure, valued at £284bn. Of the 25 organisations with links to tax havens, 20 benefited from contracts worth a combined £41bn awarded between 2011 and 2017.





There was a very interesting report in yesterday's Observer , which revealed the findings of thinktank, Demos, that almost three-quarters of companies who have been given major government contracts have operations based in tax havens:Given the problems over the last decade in trying to balance Government books, one would think that those responsible for these contract awards might wish to avoid encouraging firms basing themselves in these havens:Demos is quite right when they say that we need new measures, including minimum standards for public procurement that takes account of a bidder’s exchequer contribution.An annual National Audit Office report on central government procurement transparency, including a “league table” ranking of departments, with the bottom three departments compelled to make a statement to parliament would also be useful.It is not right that public money should be sent to tax havens in this way.