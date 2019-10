The Electoral Commission to verify the social media accounts of all candidates and registered campaigners to prevent fraudulent accounts taking advantage.

Political parties to monitor all the digital communications they produce and to maintain an archive in publicly accessible databases to ensure transparency.

All social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, to warn promptly when they suspect foreign interference or other meddling is taking place.

While the Conservative UK Government propose to pursue legislation to suppress the votes of those most likely to support their rivals by introducing stringent ID checks at polling stations, the real threat to our democracy remains ignored. The Guardian points out that a new study has concluded that Britain needs to take concerted action to reduce the risk of malicious actors in the UK and abroad from contaminating the results of a looming general election:The paper adds that concern has been rising in government circles about electoral integrity in the UK. They say that the Cabinet Office is nominally responsible but intelligence agencies have been taking a growing interest in the rise of state disinformation online, principally from Russia and China:Unless the government takes action to tackle these specific problems then the danger of future General Elections being subverted by outside forces remains very high.