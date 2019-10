Over at The Times , my friend Ali Goldsworthy writes about how difficult it is for politicians to say they are sorry. She points out that standard advice in the crisis communications playbook is to “say sorry, say it quickly and keep saying it”.However, this does not appear to work for politicians. She says that the US academic Richard Hanania found that when public figures said sorry for expressing controversial views the response of the electorate was either unaffected or more likely to want the individual to be punished. It can actually lead to the politician being ridiculed:Ali has in fact sought to do something about this herself. She has helped to launch the civility in politics award . She is part of a group trying to show that there can be reward for thoughtful, reflective public debate that reaches across the aisle and seeks to improve our civil discourse.There are three award categories: Politician of the Year; Bridge Builders of the Year; and Campaigner of the Year. A £3000 prize that will be donated to a charity within the constituency of, and nominated by the winning Politician of the Year.