Thursday, October 03, 2019
Sorry is the hardest word
Over at The Times, my friend Ali Goldsworthy writes about how difficult it is for politicians to say they are sorry. She points out that standard advice in the crisis communications playbook is to “say sorry, say it quickly and keep saying it”.
However, this does not appear to work for politicians. She says that the US academic Richard Hanania found that when public figures said sorry for expressing controversial views the response of the electorate was either unaffected or more likely to want the individual to be punished. It can actually lead to the politician being ridiculed:
In 2012, when Nick Clegg apologised for the Lib Dems’ U-turn on tuition fees, the party’s poll ratings remained dismal. Voters were reminded by the apology of the bad decision he had made, reinforcing the betrayal. The exodus of student voters from the Lib Dems remained especially pronounced. Sheffield Children’s Hospital did experience a benefit however, after his apology was remixed, set to music and released as a single.
So political leaders do exactly what the prime minister has over the last week. Hold hard to their position — in this case that Mr Johnson believed it was humbug he could not use the word surrender. This doubling down has an extra benefit, it allows leaders to position themselves as strong in the face of criticism. As the UK warms to the idea of a strongman leader, that carries an increasing upside.
What can we do about it? It’s critical our political leaders, even the prime minister, are allowed to change their minds — some are going to have to if we want to move past the current impasse. If we want an environment where people are more open to listen, reflect and have empathy, including saying sorry, then there needs to be reward for doing so. As members of the public, we would do well to start there.
Ali has in fact sought to do something about this herself. She has helped to launch the civility in politics award. She is part of a group trying to show that there can be reward for thoughtful, reflective public debate that reaches across the aisle and seeks to improve our civil discourse.
There are three award categories: Politician of the Year; Bridge Builders of the Year; and Campaigner of the Year. A £3000 prize that will be donated to a charity within the constituency of, and nominated by the winning Politician of the Year.
