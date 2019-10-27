Sunday, October 27, 2019
Sgt Pepper artist’s all-female version
I admit that until I read this article in the Observer, I had not realised how few women featured on the iconic cover of the Beatles Sergeant Pepper album. Of the 65 different people pictured, just 12 are women and that includes three different images of Shirley Temple.
The cover was put together by Jann Haworth and her-then husband, Peter Blake, though most credits just refer to Blake. Apparently, they asked the Beatles to list the names of their heroes but none of those offered were female.
Now, Haworth and her daughter, Liberty Blake, are trying to put that right with a work started in 2016 called 'work in progress'. This displays the faces of more than 100 influential women, who have either been written out of history or marginalised. These include Twiggy, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the aviator, Amelia Earhart, the spy, Mata Hari and Rosalind Franklin.
This sounds like a long-overdue collection.
