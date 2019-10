The Guardian reports that Northern Ireland is to legalise abortion and same-sex marriage after an 11th-hour attempt by the region’s assembly to block change collapsed into farce.They say that anti-abortion groups led by the Democratic Unionist party tried to avert liberalisation by recalling the mothballed chamber at Stormont for the first time in almost three years. But discord and walkouts stymied debate and left the assembly deserted:For a party who believes in Northern Ireland being part of the UK, the DUP's position on this makes sense only in the context of them wishing to create their own little enclave of Gilead on our western flank.Northern Ireland has now been brought into line with the rest of the UK on two important liberal issues. We no longer have a situation where citizens of one part of the UK have lesser rights that those elsewhere.