Tuesday, October 29, 2019
More broken promises and wasted cash
Since Boris Johnson came to power, we have had impossible promise after impossible promise - all broken. We have had grandstanding on a huge scale and we have had reckless, uncosted spending promises, seemingly made because the government know that they will never have to implement them. It is almost as if some ministers will say anything to get their own way and damn the consequences.
Is it any wonder that people are disillusioned. The noble art of politics is at the lowest ebb I have ever known it, and there is not a statesman in sight.
The Brexit commemorative 50p coin saga is a case in point. Boris Johnson swore he would have us out of the EU by 31st October or he would die in a ditch trying. To make that promise more concrete he had a commemorative 50p coin minted at a cost of £11.5 million.
Now the Prime Minister has been forced to accept that we are in the EU until at least 31st January 2020 and the three million commemorative 50p coins emblazoned with the 31 October date are to be scrapped, shredded and melted down.
The intention is to have another go, once a new date has been agreed, but as somebody tweeted yesterday: 'Brexit has had more dates than me this year alone'.
We have seen more money poured down the Brexit drain with no measurable outcome. The whole project is turning into the biggest government white elephant of all time - and that is saying something.
In the meantime the economy is staggering about like a lost drunk, lost in uncertainty, and our view on politicians and government continues to spiral into the ditch that Boris Johnson has somehow dodged, yet again.
Whatever the government is doing, or thinks that it is doing, does not appear to be in our best interests or that of the country. The question is, do they care?
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home