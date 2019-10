The Guardian reports that yet another female Jewish MP has left the Labour party, having apparently been bullied out of the movement she has worked in for decades.In a tweet posted last night, Louise Ellman, the MP for Liverpool Riverside, said that she said:The paper adds that in a longer statement, she attacked the Labour leader’s record on antisemitism, saying:She added:This is pretty damning stuff coming from a senior Labour MP, who feels that she can no longer remain a member of the party she has effectively been a part of and represented at one level or another all her adult life.