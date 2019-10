Having left school the year before computers were introduced in the classrooms, and having played catch-up ever since, I am still astonished at how quickly we have got to the stage when the internet, and smart phones in particular dominates our entire life.With the convenience the internet brings, come risks of course, and incidents of scams, fraud, hacking, identity theft and fake news have grown exponentially in recent times. The only thing that offers us protection from those who would seek to use technology to exploit us is the encryption that is applied to many activities and applications, such as on-line banking. If we don't do anything really foolish then we should be okay.It is alarming therefore to learn from this article in the Guardian that sudden advances in quantum computing is threatening to put that encryption at risk within years. The Guardian says that a paper about quantum computing by a Google researcher making a startling claim appeared on a Nasa website – and then disappeared shortly afterwards.The paper apparently asserted that a quantum computer built by Google could perform a calculation “in three minutes and 20 seconds that would take today’s most advanced classical computer … approximately 10,000 years”. This is important because it means that the most sophisticated encryption could be more easily broken by such a quantum computer - and that may well put internet banking and a whole range of other applications at risk of being hacked:This is a development that warrants careful scrutiny.