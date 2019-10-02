Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Irony consumes the Tory Conference
As the Prime Minister prepares to launch his 'take-it-or-leave-it-deal' offer to the European Union in his speech tonight, it is worth reflecting that he will be speaking in a hall only made possible because of European Union funding.
As Wales-on-line says, anyone leaving the conference centre and getting the tram towards St Peter's Square will see a plastic banner on the wall which says: "This project has been part-funded by the European Union". Anyone getting a coffee near the main hall will see a glass plaque proudly proclaiming the same.
In the list of UK projects receiving funding under the European Regional Development Fund between 2007 and 2013 line 737 of the spreadsheet shows that this very building received £3,760,552.18 of money for its £30m renovation in 2008.
The paper adds that in Manchester, it isn’t just the building the conference is in that received EU funding, trams, tram stations, museums and the science park all benefited from contributions.
Of course, the UK puts money into the European Union, but in terms of added value we get much more back. The Tories seem happy to benefit from decisions made in Brussels when it suits them. It is a shame they don't recognise the damage that will be inflicted on the UK if we walk away from the EU.
