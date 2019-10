When people talk about immigration in the context of the European Union they sometimes forget the millions of UK citizens who live on the continent, 220,000 of whom are pensioners and a large number of whom will be adversely affected by Brexit.This issue was highlighted yesterday in the Guardian , when they reported on the proceedings of the House of Lords EU justice sub-committee. Note this inquiry is being carried out by unelected peers, not by the MPs who are meant to represent these pensioners:One of the biggest concerns for these pensioners is that their health care will no longer be covered in the event of a no-deal Brexit. This should be a concern for the UK Government too. If Britain pays for the healthcare of its pensioners abroad it would cost roughly half what it would cost for them to come back here and be treated by the NHS.I wonder if the Prime Minister has even thought about the impact his policies will have on these pensioners.