I believe that I have warned previously that advocating the further devolution of powers to the Welsh Government as a means of solving a specific issue or problem can be helpful, but is by no means a panacea.Nevertheless, today's report by a Welsh Government commissioned review, led by the former lord chief justice of England and Wales, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, advocating the devolution of powers to control justice, policing and prisons to Wales, is to be welcomed.As the Guardian reports , Lord Thomas calls for the age of criminal responsibility to be raised from 10 to at least 12 years, says “advice deserts” are appearing due to cuts in legal aid, and condemns high imprisonment rates as unsustainable:Many of the proposed solutions are sensible and much-needed. Wales is rapidly developing a separate body of law and taking different approaches to our English neighbours on youth justice, substance misuse problems and a whole host of other issues. It makes sense to establish a separate system here to reflect that policy divergence and to allow Welsh solutions to be developed to Welsh justice problems, administered.by Welsh courts.But, a note of caution: if devolution does not come with sufficient new funding then Wales will struggle to make a difference. There is no guarantee that the Welsh Government will be able to restore nearly two decades of legal aid cuts for example. Access to Welsh justice after devolution could well prove to be as unequal as it is at present.The last time the UK Government tried to reform Welsh police forces, they faced huge resistance from the police themselves, and the Welsh Government. It makes sense for policing in Wales to be controlled in Wales, but will ministers here really bite the bullet and try to create savings to be directed into front-line policing, by amalgamating forces - something they fought previously?And finally, the Welsh prison estate is hardly fit for purpose. It needs capital investment. Some prisons need replacing. There is no adequate youth provision, no category A prison and no women's prison this side of Offa's Dyke. Obviously the Welsh Government will want to adopt legislation and sentencing policies that will reduce the prison population, but there will still need to be reciprocal arrangements with England.I look forward to seeing how this debate develops.