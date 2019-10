The Conservative Party restored the whip to ten rebels yesterday but what is more significant is the names of those they left out in the cold. Amongst those still sitting as an in independent is former Tory Chancellor, Phillip Hammond.Hammond launched his own broadside yesterday , when he claimed that Boris Johnson’s general election plan is an attempt to fundamentally shift the party to the right. He said the prime minister’s intention to get voters to the polls in December would enable party “entryism” and was also an attempt by former Vote Leave staffers who now worked for the government to replace MPs with “hardliners”:This could be quite an entertaining election.