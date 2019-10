The controversy over Labour's failure to tackle anti-Semitism has hit home this morning with the news that their official Jewish affiliate will not support them in the upcoming general election campaign because of Jeremy Corbyn's "failure of leadership" on the issue.The Independent reports that the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) said it believed Mr Corbyn was unfit to be prime minister and claimed that "a culture of antisemitism has been allowed to emerge and fester in the party at all levels":Yes another indication of the uphill battle facing Labour because of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.