It is very rare for Philip Hammond and Rachel Johnson to speak for a majority of the country, but this week they managed it in spades, when they questioned the motives of the Prime Minister in pushing for a no-deal Brexit, arguing that he is pursuing the interests of financial backers who have the most to gain from such a scenario.As the Guardian reports , this has led to pressure on the UK’s most senior civil servant to investigate Boris Johnson’s financial backers and the cross-party claims that unnamed individuals stand to benefit from his willingness to pursue the UK's worst possible exit from the EU:But what are the facts? As the paper says, Hammond and his team have not named any individual donors. However, hedge fund managers have backed Johnson. One of those is Crispin Odey, a fund manager who has also previously backed Vote Leave and UKIP. Over the summer, it was reported that his fund had made a £300m bet against British businesses and stood to profit from an economic slump in the UK. However, the fund also backed other British companies.All of this comes as part of a difficult week for the Prime Minister, with the Independent reporting that the threat to Boris Johnson from alleged favours granted to his friend Jennifer Arcuri while he was London mayor has deepened, with a referral to a police watchdog for a possible “misconduct” inquiry.The Greater London Authority wants the probe to explore whether Ms Arcuri was allowed to join trade missions, and received large grants, “when she and her companies could not have expected otherwise to receive those benefits”.Whatever the outcome of this referral and calls for a probe into Boris' hedge fund backers, there is no doubt that the Prime Minister's unity of purpose is being slowly derailed to the extent that his survival in Number Ten Downing Street for more than a few weeks more is increasingly in doubt.In the meantime, the question of who really benefits from Brexit remains extant. What is certain is that it is ordinary voters will see very little benefit, if any, at all.