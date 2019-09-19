Thursday, September 19, 2019
Welsh hospital buildings still unsafe over 6 years later
For those who were shocked by this morning's news that Wales' dilapidated NHS buildings need £261m worth of work on problems deemed to pose high or significant risks, here is another shocker. I highlighted this precise problem six and a half years ago, when I was Welsh Liberal Democrats health spokesperson. The fact that this problem appears to have go worse speaks volumes for the priority being given to it by the Welsh Government.
Back in March 2009. Welsh Liberal Democrats found that it would cost £468m to complete the backlog of hospital repairs held by every NHS trust in Wales. NHS in Wales Estate Condition and Performance Report 2007-08 said that it would cost £31m to bring the NHS estate in Wales up to the requirements it has to meet on disability and fire safety.
We said that there needs to be urgent action taken on the £227m of risk-adjusted backlog, which is the amount of the total repairs classified as being in need of the most urgent attention. This included £75m of high-risk repairs.
Today we are told that the seven health boards and two NHS trusts have a combined maintenance backlog of £560m:
BBC Wales analysis found:
- Half of the NHS estate in Wales is more than 35 years old and 13% is more than 70 years old - predating the establishment of the NHS
- 13% of the estate does not comply with statutory and safety compliance - including fire - in Betsi Cadwladr and Powys health boards non-compliance is 22%
- Betsi Cadwaldr, the biggest health board, also has the biggest maintenance backlog in the most serious high risk category - £28.6m
- Cardiff and Vale has more than £100m of repairs that, if not completed, are judged to be of high or significant risks - the highest figure in Wales
- The Welsh Ambulance Service has the most serious problems regarding the condition of its 113 buildings - with only 36% of its estate being judged of a reasonable standard both in terms of physical condition and functional suitability.
Where has the Welsh Government been in all this? Will we get another headline in 2025 highlighting even scarier figures? Surely it is time to take action.
Do the Trusts etc get money from central govnt? If so that money is charged at .I believe 6%.Balancing a budget means something has to give.Post a Comment
If the money given can be charged at say only 1% that 5% money could be put into the maintainance of the property.
It can be argued that the money put back into NHS coffers by the Govnt is only money that the NHS had taken off it in the 1st place cos a Govnt can obtain money at a very low rate.
