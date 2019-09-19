Half of the NHS estate in Wales is more than 35 years old and 13% is more than 70 years old - predating the establishment of the NHS

13% of the estate does not comply with statutory and safety compliance - including fire - in Betsi Cadwladr and Powys health boards non-compliance is 22%

Betsi Cadwaldr, the biggest health board, also has the biggest maintenance backlog in the most serious high risk category - £28.6m

Cardiff and Vale has more than £100m of repairs that, if not completed, are judged to be of high or significant risks - the highest figure in Wales

The Welsh Ambulance Service has the most serious problems regarding the condition of its 113 buildings - with only 36% of its estate being judged of a reasonable standard both in terms of physical condition and functional suitability.

Where has the Welsh Government been in all this? Will we get another headline in 2025 highlighting even scarier figures? Surely it is time to take action.