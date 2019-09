This investigation by the BBC which found wide-spread suffering and mistreatment of dogs in West Wales puppy farms was no surprise to those of us who have sought to have these institutions closed down The inquiry concluded that vets are part of a "broken" system that has failed to address poor welfare at puppy farms in Wales, with dogs being kept in "filthy" conditions at establishments approved by councils. Some breeders were continually re-licensed despite their dogs suffering "serious health conditions":The fact is that councils have failed to get to grips with this problem, despite calls by campaigners for a more proactive and rigorous approach. Vets too have failed the animals:Back in January I moved a motion in Swansea Council calling on the Welsh Government to move quickly to introduce 'Lucy's Law' that would ban and outlaw third party puppy sales and farming. I told council:We cannot wait much longer for this legislation. The Welsh Government should make it a priority and get it on the statute book as soon as possible.