Ellie Cooper,

Traditionally it is the families of service personnel, police officers and other emergency services who worry about the safety of their loved ones as they go about their duties with a commitment, dedication and selflessness that is often above and beyond what is asked of them.So when did our society get so toxic that the children of politicians feel that they have to express similar fears about the safety of their parents?As the Guardian reports the remarkable daughter of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper, has tweeted a long thread about her fears for her mother. It is worth quoting them in full:In another Guardian article female MPs tell the paper about the abuse they have received. It is worth reading if only to understand the misogynistic, racist and threatening atmosphere these MPs are having to work in.Politicians are people too. They have families and lives in the same way as we do. They are trying to do a difficult job in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, to exercise judgement and act in a way that puts the interests of the country and their voters first. Whatever our views on Brexit, we must recognise that and seek to work within the norms of civility and respect in our dealings with them.This abuse is not just unacceptable, it threatens to undermine our whole democratic consensus and plunge us into violent conflict. It must stop and the police must be given the tools, and act decisively to use them to bring it to an end.Above all we must listen to the families, dial down the rhetoric on all sides and return to a more measured discourse. That applies not just to the politicians themselves but to elements of the media, who in recent weeks have acted as agitators and provocateurs. This is not how we should do business in the world's oldest democracy.