Just how serious governments are in achieving their 2050 climate change targets can only be measured in the priority given to necessary actions in their budgets. Talk is cheap, only by putting their money where their mouths are can Ministers convince us that they are serious about this issue.Such a commitment is going to require some tough decisions, if this article in the Independent is anything to go by. They quote a government report, which states that the UK will need investment worth billions of pounds every year to remove enough greenhouse gases from the air to meet its 2050 climate targets:The answer to tackling climate change is considered to lie in new technology:Will the government bite this particular bullet and the price tag attached to it? We will have to see.