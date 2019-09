Faced with a £100 million Government advertising campaign promoting Brexit, the organisation 'Led by Donkeys' has responded with a characteristically satirical axe, launching a mock-up of a government website and an online tool that lets users design their own “get ready” poster.As the Guardian reports , they have initiated competition to redesign the government’s “get ready for Brexit” poster. The best five designs will be put up on billboards in towns and cities around Britain in what the campaigners describe as a push to give the public more accurate information.The competition will be judged by the writer-director Armando Iannucci and the actor and comedian David Schneider:The deadline for submissions to the competition is midnight on Wednesday 2 October and the competition can be entered here