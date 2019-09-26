Thursday, September 26, 2019
Led by Donkeys Brexit poster contest
As the Guardian reports, they have initiated competition to redesign the government’s “get ready for Brexit” poster. The best five designs will be put up on billboards in towns and cities around Britain in what the campaigners describe as a push to give the public more accurate information.
The competition will be judged by the writer-director Armando Iannucci and the actor and comedian David Schneider:
Led By Donkeys registered NoDealBrexit.info when the government campaign was first announced and set up a crowdfunding drive to pay for a rival campaign, which has so far raised more than £160,000.
Iannucci said: “All we are doing is taking back control of our billboards. Together, we can spaff posters on to prime advertising space and send a message. That message is: ‘Please help us, God.’”
Will Rose of Led By Donkeys said: “If you absolutely must launch a £100m propaganda campaign at taxpayers’ expense to make Brexit feel inevitable, at least make it good.
“Instead Johnson and Gove have come up with a cross between a supermarket’s own-brand pasta packaging and the 1980s England football kit. It’s a colossal waste of money.
“Think how many nurses and teachers they could have hired instead. Their own analysis shows their policy could lead to shortages of food and medicine but their lifeless, turgid information campaign doesn’t mention any of that.”
The deadline for submissions to the competition is midnight on Wednesday 2 October and the competition can be entered here.
