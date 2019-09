he long-standing Tory feud over Europe,

It is amazing how a lucrative book deal can cause hitherto shy politicians to emerge from their garden shed to try and rewrite history.There is no doubt that David Cameron is absolutely right in this Telegraph article , when he says that Boris Johnson and Michael Gove left "the truth at home" over Brexit and behaved “appallingly” during the EU referendum campaign:No doubt people can read all about it in the former Prime Minister memoirs. I won't be reading them. However, the least that Cameron can do is show some humility. He may feel betrayed but that is nothing to what this country should feel about him.Cameron put his own party interests and tahead of those of the country. He is as much responsible, possibly more so, for the mess we are in than any of those he is now seeking to blame.