Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Tories move to isolate the UK
Despite all the rhetoric of wanting to engage with the EU and negotiate a withdrawal agreement, the actions of Tory Ministers scream completely the opposite intent.
The Independent is reporting this morning that Boris Johnson is going to pull British officials and ministers out of most EU decision-making meetings from September.
They say that civil servants and ministers will now only attend EU meetings where the UK has a significant national interest in the outcome, such as on security. The question of course is how will ministers know whether a discussion is important or not if they are not there.
Furthermore there will be wider consequences to this decision. Irrespective of whether we leave the EU with a deal or not, we will want to negotiate a trade deal with the world's biggest free trade bloc. In the run-up to those negotiations, it can only benefit us from sitting in on as many meetings as possible and influencing decisions.
Instead, Johnson has pulled up the drawbridge and isolated the UK even more from the rest of the world, a decision that will have huge consequences for our future prosperity.
