Given the number of hoops that EU nationals are now required to jump through to stay in the UK, I suppose it is unsurprising that even the government is struggling to understand its own regulations. That at least, is how I read the latest cock-up from Boris central.As the Independent reports , a Home Office campaign informing EU nationals how to confirm their UK status after Brexit has been banned by the advertising watchdog for being “misleading”:This is not the first time the Home Office has sought to over-simplify issues that it has made far more complex than they need to be. But Liberal Democrat shadow home secretary Christine Jardine is right as well when she says:Can anybody really say, hand on heart, that the Home Office is fit for purpose?