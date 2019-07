There was a very interesting article in yesterday's Guardian , on the first study of psychological wellbeing among parliamentarians at Westminster which has found that three out of four MPs probably or definitely suffer from poor mental health.The paper says that the research has found that members of the House of Commons are much more likely than either the general population or people in other high-level jobs to be troubled by distress, depression and similar conditions.Analysis of information given by 146 MPs who filled in a questionnaire about their mental wellbeing showed that 62 (42%) had “less than optimal mental ill health” while another 49 (34%) had “probable mental ill health”. Just 35 (24%) had “no evidence of probable mental ill health”.Dr Dan Poulter, the lead co-author of the study, and himself a Conservative MP and practising NHS psychiatrist said:Having been a full-time elected politician myself, I can recognise all these issues, though the Welsh Assembly is a much more supportive environment, it is smaller, more congenial and members are closer to their family.Nevertheless, even with staff to support you, being a Parliamentarian is a lonely job, with a huge weight of expectation heaped upon you. Performance anxiety, loneliness, long hours, stress, and insecurity all take their toll.Losing my seat was a huge blow, but I very quickly discovered a mental balance that I had been missing for many years. I felt more relaxed, more at ease and greater contentment. I also found I had time for personal projects that I had been planning for many years, but had not got around too.It was a great privilege being a Welsh Assembly Member, and I enjoyed most of the time I did that job. I acquired great personal satisfaction out of helping people, and securing important changes through legislation and budget negotiations, but my time in that job is past. I will not be going back.