Saturday, July 27, 2019
The strange priorities of one of Boris' new ministers
It is intriguing to learn that whilst the country is facing an existential crisis over Parliament's inability to resolve Brexit, that one of Boris Johnson's new ministers has altogether different priorities.
As this article explains, Jacob Rees Mogg, the honourable member for the eighteenth century, has already started to make a mark on his new department as Leader of the House. He has issued a 'style guide' to his new ministerial staff, which includes a demand to only use imperial measurements:
The guide includes a list of banned words and phrases, including "very", "ongoing", "invest (in schools etc)", "disappointment" and "I note/ understand your concerns."
Meanwhile, new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has imposed a two page limit on the rail documents he'll be expected to read in his new job.
An internal email seen by the Yorkshire Post saw staff warned Shapps will "pay attention to the font sizes and margins".
Other words on Rees-Mogg's naughty list are "equal", "unacceptable", "speculate" and "no longer fit for purpose."
Staff were also ordered to refer to all non-titled males as "Esq." and to insert a double space after full stops.
And the "honourable member for the 18th Century" demanded staff use imperial measurements - most of which were phased out 50 years ago.
So that's all of the UK's problems solved then?
As this article explains, Jacob Rees Mogg, the honourable member for the eighteenth century, has already started to make a mark on his new department as Leader of the House. He has issued a 'style guide' to his new ministerial staff, which includes a demand to only use imperial measurements:
The guide includes a list of banned words and phrases, including "very", "ongoing", "invest (in schools etc)", "disappointment" and "I note/ understand your concerns."
Meanwhile, new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has imposed a two page limit on the rail documents he'll be expected to read in his new job.
An internal email seen by the Yorkshire Post saw staff warned Shapps will "pay attention to the font sizes and margins".
Other words on Rees-Mogg's naughty list are "equal", "unacceptable", "speculate" and "no longer fit for purpose."
Staff were also ordered to refer to all non-titled males as "Esq." and to insert a double space after full stops.
And the "honourable member for the 18th Century" demanded staff use imperial measurements - most of which were phased out 50 years ago.
So that's all of the UK's problems solved then?
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home