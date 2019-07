It is intriguing to learn that whilst the country is facing an existential crisis over Parliament's inability to resolve Brexit, that one of Boris Johnson's new ministers has altogether different priorities.As this article explains , Jacob Rees Mogg, the honourable member for the eighteenth century, has already started to make a mark on his new department as Leader of the House. He has issued a 'style guide' to his new ministerial staff, which includes a demand to only use imperial measurements:So that's all of the UK's problems solved then?