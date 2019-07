Boris Johnson may have the cabinet he wanted, packed out with Brexiteers and purged of any dissenting voices, he may have installed the core of the Vote Leave campaign in his private office, but he still has to confront the reality of a hung Parliament.One of the first decisions he will have to make is what price he needs to pay for an effective majority on key votes, because as sure as night follows day, the DUP are going to come knocking on the door of Number Ten.As the Independent reports , Democratic Unionist Party Leader, Arlene Foster has revealed that she spoke with the incoming prime minister soon after his victory was declared – and immediately put him on notice that here party will demand more cash in “the coming weeks” to continue propping up the Conservatives in power:Just how far is Johnson prepared to secure the DUP's support? It could be a very interesting summer indeed.