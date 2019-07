The Guardian reports that the government is to set out plans to resuscitate the UK’s struggling nuclear ambitions with a new scheme which would leave taxpayers liable for rising costs or delays.They say that the funding model, expected this week, could help bankroll the multibillion pound plans for a follow-on to EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C project in Somerset, which ministers aim to build at the Sizewell site in Suffolk.It could also resurrect the dormant plans for a £16bn new nuclear reactor at the Wylfa project in North Wales, which fell apart last year due to the high costs of nuclear construction:What is particularly interesting about this model is that it does not appear to apply to other energy projects. In particular, the tidal lagoon planned for Swansea Bay was rejected by the UK Government as too expensive, and yet if this model was applied to it, then it and many others would be built, making a significant contribution to tackling climate change.