Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Nigel Farage - man of the people?
Everybody is entitled to earn a living, and provided the source of income is legitimate then it is not my place to criticise. However, it is still particularly galling to see the Brexit Party leader continue to portray himself as a man of the people, while raking in the sort of cash that the ordinary working man or woman can only dream of.
Thus, the latest declaration of expenses in the European Parliament has revealed that Nigel Farage is earning at least €30,000 (£26,900) a month from his media company Thorn in the Side. The Guardian says that Farage is the sole director of Thorn in the Side, a company he founded in 2011 to handle earnings from media appearances and lectures.
The latest accounts revealed a big jump in the company’s assets, reaching £548,573 for the year to May 2018, compared with just over £157,000 for the previous year.
As the paper says, Farage recently fell foul of the European parliament’s obligation to reveal expenses after it was claimed he had failed to declare lavish gifts from the Brexit-supporting tycoon Arron Banks, including rent on a £4.4m Chelsea home with fixtures and fittings, a car with a driver and a promotional tour in the US.
Oh well, as long as he does his job, eh? But wait, Farage is one of the highest earners in the European parliament but had the worst attendance record among British MEPs. Over a four-year period between 2014 and 2018, he took part in only 40% of rollcall votes, according to researchers at VoteWatch Europe.
Nice work if you can get it.
