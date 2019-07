The party’s former head of disputes, Sam Matthews, was warned by Labour’s lawyers, Carter-Ruck, he may face legal action for violating his non-disclosure agreement

Murphy’s allies demanded that colleagues sign a statement criticising Labour staff for leaks and denying there was a culture of bullying

That prompted fresh claims of bullying and a mutiny from Labour officials who passed a resolution declaring that “allegations of bullying” should be “treated with the utmost seriousness”

Deputy leader Tom Watson, who is reportedly plotting a coup against Corbyn, was urged to hold fire and let his allies “tear themselves apart”

In the Sunday Times, there are clear indications that the strain of poor polling figures and divisions over Brexit and anti-Semitism are starting to take their toll at the very top of the Labour Party. The paper says that Jeremy Corbyn has been plunged into a leadership crisis after his closest allies demanded that he sack his top aides for keeping him “captive”. At the same time, new claims of anti-semitism and bullying have engulfed the party:Meanwhile the country is plummeting towards a disastrous no-deal Brexit under the possible leadership of Boris Johnson. Is it any wonder Labour are flagging in the polls?