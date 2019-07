A Brexit party MEP took his party's hatred of foreigners to a new low this week, after he called for foreign fishing vessels to be “given the same treatment as the Belgrano”, the Argentinian cruiser sunk by the Royal Navy with the loss of hundreds of lives.As the Guardian reports , Robert Rowland, a hedge fund manager, made the remarks in a tweet about, in celebration of a fellow MEP, June Mummery, joining the European parliament’s fisheries committee.He wrote:As Liberal Democrat MEP Chris Davies, who was elected this week to chair the fisheries committee, said, the remarks are effectivelyThe paper reports that Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said thewas not helpful.After Brexit, he said,Not only does the attitude of these Brexit MEPs do no favours to the UK fishing industry, but it underlines the hatred of all things non-British, which appears to lie at the centre of Brexit Party philosophy. This gung-ho attitude does the UK no favours at all.