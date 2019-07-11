Thursday, July 11, 2019
Boris Johnson fails his first test of leadership
It is the first duty of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to stand up for our national interest.
Yesterday, Boris Johnson failed the first test as to whether he was capable of standing up for the UK, when he failed to back our ambassador to the United States in the row about his assessment of the Trump administration. As a result the Ambassador's position became untenable and he had no choice but to resign.
Will a Boris Johnson premiership make us a supplicant to Donald Trump? Are we about to become the 51st state of the United States? There are genuine reasons to think that this might be the case.
