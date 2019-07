As the two candidates to be the next Prime Minister compete with each other to see how much of a hole they can ditch the United Kingdom economy into, the Independent carries a reminder of just how high the stakes are for the rest of us.The paper says that local areas across the UK are set to lose access to as much as £8.4bn in funding in 18 months’ time unless the government acts fast to replace the European Union cash used to create jobs, support small businesses and invest in infrastructure.The Local Government Association believes that England alone will miss out on £5.3bn once Britain leaves the EU, whilst Wales will also lose substantial amounts of funding for vital infrastructure projects:The fact that the UK Government is so far behind in their preparations on this particular issue then it is clear that they are also behind in their other efforts. With the 31st October getting any closer, do Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt really think that their rhetoric can end in anything other than disaster?