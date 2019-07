Having just published a novel about a sex-pest politician , I felt that I should comment on this Guardian article , which says that the Commons will vote next week on extending investigations into bullying and harassment by MPs to cover historic allegations. This proposal has emerged after an inquiry reported harrowing details of staff being shouted at or groped, and having heavy office equipment thrown at them:The paper says that parliamentary helplines for bullying and sexual misconduct have received more than 200 calls or emails from staff in each of the last three quarters. However, White’s report shows few MPs have sought help or retraining:That so few MPs have taken up the training on offer is disappointing to say the least. The report is absolutely right that employment practices should mirror those outside the House of Commons. That means that managers (the MPs) must be properly trained and resourced. It is the only way to stop this abuse.